Common Cockchafer Beetle by fishers
Common Cockchafer Beetle

On our way home a few days ago, Katharine saw this in the grass on the verge of a road, so of course I had to take a photo - it was something I hadn't seen before.

The common cockchafer is also known as a May bug as they often emerge as adults during the month of May. They are large, brown beetles who spend the first few years of their lives as larvae underground. They mostly come out after the sun has set and can be seen flying around streetlights and lighted windows.

The common cockchafer is the UK's largest scarab beetle. With its rusty-brown wing cases, pointed 'tail' and fan-like antennae it is unmistakeable. It is a clumsy flier and makes a buzzing sound.

Information about this beetle is from the Wildlife Trusts website.

Ian
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
597% complete

Jesika
7 antennae fingers and it’s a boy, 6 it’s a girl. Lovely daft flying billiard balls.
May 26th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Stellar details in this neat shot
May 26th, 2022  
