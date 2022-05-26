Common Cockchafer Beetle

On our way home a few days ago, Katharine saw this in the grass on the verge of a road, so of course I had to take a photo - it was something I hadn't seen before.



The common cockchafer is also known as a May bug as they often emerge as adults during the month of May. They are large, brown beetles who spend the first few years of their lives as larvae underground. They mostly come out after the sun has set and can be seen flying around streetlights and lighted windows.



The common cockchafer is the UK's largest scarab beetle. With its rusty-brown wing cases, pointed 'tail' and fan-like antennae it is unmistakeable. It is a clumsy flier and makes a buzzing sound.



Information about this beetle is from the Wildlife Trusts website.



Ian