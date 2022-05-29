Steam Locomotive in Stained Glass

A few days ago I had a walk around part of York that I rarely go through, in the search for hidden corners to photograph. This isn't what I was looking for, but I thought it well worth a shot.



This stained glass window was in the front door of one of the houses that I passed on my walk.



The house would once have had a good view over railway sidings to the railway station. In recent years new houses and apartments have been built on the site of the old railway sidings, so the railway view isn't as good as it once was. Perhaps the house belongs to a former railway worker as many houses in this area would have been, since they were located close to a big railway works.



Ian