Steam Locomotive in Stained Glass by fishers
Photo 2183

Steam Locomotive in Stained Glass

A few days ago I had a walk around part of York that I rarely go through, in the search for hidden corners to photograph. This isn't what I was looking for, but I thought it well worth a shot.

This stained glass window was in the front door of one of the houses that I passed on my walk.

The house would once have had a good view over railway sidings to the railway station. In recent years new houses and apartments have been built on the site of the old railway sidings, so the railway view isn't as good as it once was. Perhaps the house belongs to a former railway worker as many houses in this area would have been, since they were located close to a big railway works.

Ian
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Casablanca ace
Oh isn't that super? Would love it in my house!
May 29th, 2022  
Vesna
Unusual stained glass!
May 29th, 2022  
