Door

The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II is upon us, and patriotic decorations have begun to appear in many places. Here in York there was a piece on the local newspaper webside with an illustration of this door, and I couldn't resist trying to find it to get my own photos.



There were a number of clues on the website as to it's location and a search on Google Streetview soon narrowed the location to a particular area, so it was time for a walk, and the second street that I looked at was where it could be found.



The decoration is rather striking to see in reality. It is quite pleasing that so many people have made an effort to celebrate the 70 years that Queen Elizabeth II has spent on the throne, a unique achievement.



