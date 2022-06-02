So Which Crown is it Today?

Thirsk Yarnbombers have been busy again and have produce a Platinum Jubilee display, so Katharine and I had a trip to Thirsk a few days ago to have a look and take photos of their efforts.



There are around 40 items on display, concentrated around the pedestrianised area in the Market Place. In addition to those, there are still hanging baskets from their display earlier in the year scattered around more of the town, and some from the Ukrainian display on the bollards in the parking area opposite the pedestrianised area, so making a very big display.



I particullarly liked the figure of the queen in this collage, and the crowns here are just a small sample of those on display.



Ian