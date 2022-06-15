Previous
Minster Gates by fishers
Minster Gates

Our walk around York city centre yesterday became a little bit of a tourist trail. Many of the tourist spots are very crowded at the moment, but this glimpse of the Minster, looking up from Minster Gates, looks over their heads.

Minster Gates is one of the shortest streets in York, linking High Petergate and Minster Yard, and it is a very busy thoroughfare between the Minster and Stonegate. The name Minster Gates is a reminder that it was once the site of a gate controlling access into the Minster close.

The south wall of the south transept can be seen, including the magnificent rose window which came close to being lost in a large fire which affected this part of the Minster in July 1984, and which was followed by a massive restoration of the roof and the stained glass.

Ian
15th June 2022

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
