The Minster Village by fishers
Photo 2201

The Minster Village

York Minster authorities have opened the Minster Village for the summer. It is situated just south of the south wall of the choir. It was a lawned area, which has been converted to a pleasant space with refreshments, seating, and these rather attractive flower arches.

The area around York Minster will see a lot of changes over the next few years. What was the Minster Song School is being refurbished for use as a restaurant by the Minster, and other buildings owned by the Minster are being found new uses. New facilities will be developed for the Minster stonemasons and glasiers. It will be interesting to see the changes take place.

16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Fisher Family

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
How very pretty, looks like a lovely place to sit and enjoy a cuppa
June 16th, 2022  
Shanne
that looks amazing, not sure I've ever seen it open
June 16th, 2022  
Monica
I looks like a really pleasant place for a cold drink
June 16th, 2022  
