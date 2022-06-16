The Minster Village

York Minster authorities have opened the Minster Village for the summer. It is situated just south of the south wall of the choir. It was a lawned area, which has been converted to a pleasant space with refreshments, seating, and these rather attractive flower arches.



The area around York Minster will see a lot of changes over the next few years. What was the Minster Song School is being refurbished for use as a restaurant by the Minster, and other buildings owned by the Minster are being found new uses. New facilities will be developed for the Minster stonemasons and glasiers. It will be interesting to see the changes take place.



Ian