Rose Bud by fishers
Rose Bud

Being a tourist in York (or anywhere else) can be quite exhausting, so after a wander around the city centre it was time to find somewhere to sit for a little while before continuing my exploration. I wandered into Deans Park, where there are numerous benches, so I took one in the shade near a rose bed.

I had a good look at the rather attractive variety of rose growing there. I have no idea what variety it was, but it made a lovely display.

This shot shows a newly opening bud, in a rather attractive pale peach colour. As the buds open more, the colour turns lighter and becomes a pale cream.

Ian
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

william wooderson
A lovely focus on the bud in all its sweetness. Fav!
June 17th, 2022  
Shanne
that's lovely - great focus
June 17th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely light
June 17th, 2022  
