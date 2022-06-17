Rose Bud

Being a tourist in York (or anywhere else) can be quite exhausting, so after a wander around the city centre it was time to find somewhere to sit for a little while before continuing my exploration. I wandered into Deans Park, where there are numerous benches, so I took one in the shade near a rose bed.



I had a good look at the rather attractive variety of rose growing there. I have no idea what variety it was, but it made a lovely display.



This shot shows a newly opening bud, in a rather attractive pale peach colour. As the buds open more, the colour turns lighter and becomes a pale cream.



Ian