Pine Cones by fishers
Photo 2208

Pine Cones

These green pine cones are the immature seeds and protection on a coniferous tree. They will grow into the woody fruiting body and reproductive organ of the tree.

Once pollinated, the tree's female cones develop as the seeds mature and are usually conical or round shaped. The individual plates on the cones, known as scales, keep the seeds safe from weather extremes and hungry animals, until seeds are mature and it's warm and dry enough to release them to grow into new trees.

Mature pine cones are a symbol of autumn when they are scattered on a woodland floor among crunchy fallen leaves and pine needles. A pine cone hunt can be rewarding fun for adults and children alike.

Ian
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
