Fiddleneck Flowers by fishers
Photo 2209

Fiddleneck Flowers

A new plant to me, and one which has recently been planted in the Homestead Park in York.

Native to the south-western USA and north-western Mexico, Fiddleneck is a terrifically beneficial insect plant and one of the very best bee plants. It is also very ornamental with its abundant and long-lasting fiddlehead clusters of lavendar blue, bell shaped flowers with long stamens that gracefully extend well beyond the flowers. It blooms from late spring to early autumn (up to 5 months), and the blooms rise elegantly above the fine, feathery, tansy-like foliage.

The only down side is that contact with skin may cause irritation.

There were lots of bees around these flowers. When I have a little more time and patience I need to go back and try for photos of them with bees.

Ian
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
