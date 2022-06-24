Fiddleneck Flowers

A new plant to me, and one which has recently been planted in the Homestead Park in York.



Native to the south-western USA and north-western Mexico, Fiddleneck is a terrifically beneficial insect plant and one of the very best bee plants. It is also very ornamental with its abundant and long-lasting fiddlehead clusters of lavendar blue, bell shaped flowers with long stamens that gracefully extend well beyond the flowers. It blooms from late spring to early autumn (up to 5 months), and the blooms rise elegantly above the fine, feathery, tansy-like foliage.



The only down side is that contact with skin may cause irritation.



There were lots of bees around these flowers. When I have a little more time and patience I need to go back and try for photos of them with bees.



Ian