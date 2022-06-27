Mosaic

This is a second shot from our visit to St Oswald's Church in Fulford, York. It shows part of a Venetian glass mosaic reredos by Salviati, located behind the altar in the chancel. The central images represent St Matthew and St Mark.



This was installed in the new church which was opened in 1866, replacing a much smaller church closer to the River Ouse. Sadly the new church was seriously damaged by fire in 1877, being rebuilt and reopened in 1878. Fortunately this reredos survived the fire and remains for us to enjoy today.



Ian