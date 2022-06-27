Previous
Next
Mosaic by fishers
Photo 2212

Mosaic

This is a second shot from our visit to St Oswald's Church in Fulford, York. It shows part of a Venetian glass mosaic reredos by Salviati, located behind the altar in the chancel. The central images represent St Matthew and St Mark.

This was installed in the new church which was opened in 1866, replacing a much smaller church closer to the River Ouse. Sadly the new church was seriously damaged by fire in 1877, being rebuilt and reopened in 1878. Fortunately this reredos survived the fire and remains for us to enjoy today.

Ian
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
606% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise