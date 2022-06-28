Scarecrow Trail - The Magic Roundabout

So, on Saturday, after our interesting look around St Oswald's Church in Fulford, we enjoyed a short walk to the Millenium Bridge and over the River Ouse to Clementhorpe and into Rowntree Park to see their Scarecrow Trail. There were over 40 scarecrows, and this year the trail extended out to some of the surrounding streets where there were scarecrows in the gardens of some of the houses. We decided to just wander around the park rather than try and follow the full trail, since there wasn't a lot of time left.



Close to the start of the trail were these four scarecrows of characters from the Magic Roundabout TV series. The Magic Roundabout is an English-language children's television programme that ran from 1965 to 1977. It used the footage of the French stop motion animation show Le Manège enchanté, but with completely different scripts and characters.



So, here we have Brian the snail (top left), Zebedee a jack in a box (top right), Ermintrude the cow (bottom left) and Dougal the dog (bottom right).



Ian