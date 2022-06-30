Previous
Mystery Plays - The Crucifiction by fishers
Mystery Plays - The Crucifiction

One of the interesting features of these Mystery Plays was the variety of the groups involved in presenting them. Traditionally in medieval times each play was presented by a different guild. Today the range is rather wider, from a school group presenting Adam and Eve, to St Luke's Church presenting Herod and the Three Kings. There was also this group from Riding Lights Acting Up Youth Theatre.

This group presented a rather modern interpretation of the Crucifiction, with the Roman soldiers dressed in bright orange Community Payback tops. All those in this group have additional needs or disabilities. This didn't prevent them from presenting a polished performance and their commitment and pleasure in what they were doing was obvious, and it was an absorbing play.

Here one of the Roman soldiers thrusts his spear into the side of Jesus, just in case nailing him to a cross wasn't enough to kill him.

Photo Details

