Comma Butterfly

Recently, the footpath along the flood bank along Clifton Ings, and the cycle track along the base of the flood bank have been closed while work is carried out to raise the height of the bank by around 1 metre, and extend it further to the north. A new cycle and footpath has been created beside a beck, so it was time for a walk to see what it looked like. The route is much wider than it's predecessor making it safer for both cyclists and pedestrians.



Along my walk I came across this attractive butterfly. The Comma butterfly is a common British butterfly and one of the most easily identified species when seen settled.



It has a wingspan of up to 50mm with jagged edges to both fore and hindwings. When settled, with wings closed, the dark broken outline of the butterfly blends in cryptically with its surroundings making it very difficult to see.



Located in the centre of the underside of the hindwing is a tiny white mark which resembles a comma punctuation mark, from which the butterfly derives its name.



The upper side of the wings are a deep orangy brown with black markings and when in flight its fast wing beat interspersed with twisting glides can be confused with a fritillary butterfly.



