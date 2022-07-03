Moorsbus is Back!

Katharine and I have just had two longer than usual days out - the summer Moorsbus service is back! Our day out yesterday didn't go quite as planned though, due to adverse weather. The plan was simple, we can catch the bus a few hundred yards from our house, and it takes us directly from York to the North York Moors.



We were due to leave the bus at Hutton le Hole for a short walk, but as we were approaching the village the rain was coming down, so we stayed on the bus over the moor tops and to the National Park centre at Danby. By that time the rain had stopped, so we had cake and cups of tea in the open air dining area.



One of the features of the outdoor dining area is the numbers of very tame garden birds who aren't slow to let you know that they would like to share your cake with you! Here a young sparrow is perched on the edge of a bench waiting patiently. I'm afraid we didn't feed him - feed one bird and there will soon be dozens of them around. But I did have fun taking photos of the different types of bird in the garden.



Ian