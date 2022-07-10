Burgate, Pickering

Pickering is a market town on the southern edge of the North York Moors, and was my destination on the Moorsbus yesterday.



There is evidence that the area around Pickering was first settled soon after the end of the last ice age. The site would then have been a gravel bank at the edge of a glacial lake. There is evidence of occupation at various later times, but it's history was more completely documented from the arrival of the Normans almost 1000 years ago when a Norman castle was built.



Burgate forms the lower part of a link between the Market Place and the castle higher up the hill.



My attention was drawn to the variety of buildings in this terrace along the east side of Burgate. Most are built of stone, but in a variety of styles, sizes and heights. No town planning here, but an interesting townscape has evolved over time.



Ian