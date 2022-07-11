Medieval Wall Paintings

Behind the row of houses in the shot of Burgate, Pickering, posted yesterday is St Peter and St Pauls Church, well known for it's display of Medieval wall paintings.



The paintings are thought to have been commissioned in 1540, but a hundred years later they were covered at the time of the protestant reformation. They were rediscovered in 1852 when a piece of plaster fell from a wall. The vicar at that time didn't like them and had them covered again.



In 1876, a new vicar, the Reverend G. H. Lightfoot, took the decision to remove the whitewash and restore the paintings. The paintings cover the majority of the nave walls, depicting scenes from the Lives of the Saints, the seven corporal acts of mercy, the Passion and the Resurrection of Christ, and the Harrowing of Hell.



This section of the north nave wall shows St George on horseback, spearing the dragon which is trampled beneath his horse’s feet (on the left), A hermit with a lantern (in the centre) and St Christopher crossing a river with the Christ child on his shoulder (on the right).



This collection of wall paintings are considered amongst the best in Britain. They are well worth a look if you are ever in the Pickering area.



Ian