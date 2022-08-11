Teasel

The end of our walk across Spaunton Moor involved crossing three fields before a gate gives access to the main road at Hutton le Hole. Just before the gate is an area which was once rather overgrown and neglected. A few years ago the area was tidied up, two benches were installed and many wild flowers grow. If we are back too early for the Moorsbus, this is a lovely place to sit for a while and enjoy the wildflower display. It was here where we found a display of teasels.



I particularly liked this teasel, still green, and in flower although it has already lost a lot of its flower display. The teasel is native to Europe, the Mediterranean area, and tropical Africa. The plants are sometimes grown as ornamentals or to attract birds, and the dried flower heads are used in the floral industry.



Many teasels are prickly, coarse biennials with opposite leaves that join at the base to form a rainwater-holding trough around the stem. The tall-domed heads of numerous four-lobed flowers sit on a crown-like circle of spiny narrow bracts (leaf-like structures). Male parts mature before female parts to ensure cross-pollination. The dried inflorescence persists after flowering, and the seeds are an important food for birds.



Ian