Mochlodon by fishers
Photo 2261

Mochlodon

Katharine went to Sheffield on Thursday to visit her dad in his care home. She went on an earlier train to normal so she could have a look at 'Bricktropolis 2022', an interesting display of Lego models of dinosaurs, on display at various locations around the city centre, and she came home with a variety of Lego dinosaur photos.

This is a model of a Mochlodon, the original of which was first discovered in Austria. The model took 22,518 bricks, with 5 builders spending 93 hours building it. It weighs 129.7kg The model has a height of 85cm, a width of 92cm and a length of 158cm.

Ian
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

