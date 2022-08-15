Mochlodon

Katharine went to Sheffield on Thursday to visit her dad in his care home. She went on an earlier train to normal so she could have a look at 'Bricktropolis 2022', an interesting display of Lego models of dinosaurs, on display at various locations around the city centre, and she came home with a variety of Lego dinosaur photos.



This is a model of a Mochlodon, the original of which was first discovered in Austria. The model took 22,518 bricks, with 5 builders spending 93 hours building it. It weighs 129.7kg The model has a height of 85cm, a width of 92cm and a length of 158cm.



Ian