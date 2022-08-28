Self Made Man

Our daughter Lucy was kind enough to send several shots of the sculpture in this collage. She found it while exploring in London with her children. I created the collage from two of her shots



The sculpture can be found in Moormead and Bandy recreation ground, St Margarets, in Richmond upon Thames, south-west London.



It was created from the stump of a tree that was in very poor condition, and which had to be removed for safety reasons. The top of the tree was cut down in 2018, and the sculpture was carved by wood carver Derek Pearce in 2019. The QR code below the carving links to a song called ‘self made man’.



Ian