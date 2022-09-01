Previous
Signs of Autumn by fishers
Photo 2278

Signs of Autumn

As far as our weather forecasters are concerned, they now regard 1st September as the start of autumn, so this shot is to mark that.

While we were in Great Ayton on Monday, we followed a footpath south from the Waterfall Park. The idea was to get a view towards the northern edge of the high ground of the North York Moors, and take some photos of the hills. We also had a good look at the varied plants in the hedgerow beside the path, and spotted the lovely autumn colours in these leaves and berries.

1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Fisher Family

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful colors Welcome to Autumn
September 1st, 2022  
