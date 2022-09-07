Tour of Britain 2022

A rather different form of transport today, and I've had an exhausting afternoon watching the Tour of Britain cycle race on TV!



Today's stage was just under 150km from Redcar to Helmsley, by a meandering route that seemed to be looking for all the steepest hills that could be found.



Last Sunday we visited Stokesley on the Moorsbus, and were impressed by the decorations in the town centre ready for the Tour. I particularly liked the artwork in various shop and cafe windows. These four decorated windows were in the Panda Chinese Restaurant in Bridge Road, and that wasn't even on the route. The artwork is rather crude, but somehow it captures the excitement and action of cycle racing.



So I watched the second half of the race on TV, joining it around Kildale, and watched it pass through a lot of places that I know. It adds something to the event when you know the places on the route, and what the hills are like.



The crowds in Stokesley were huge as the race passed through. It is really good to see people get behind an event like this. It would have been rather hectic trying to get photos of the race there.



Ian