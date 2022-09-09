Vintage Transport

We had developed a bit of a transport theme earlier in the week, so here is another piece of vintage vehicle to add to the collection.
These two shots were very oportunistic. I was on a Moorsbus last Saturday morning, and when we pulled up in the Market Place in Helmsley, I spotted this orange vehicle. We only had a pause of a few minutes, so it was a quick dash across the Market Place for a look and a couple of shots.
It carries a Rolls Royce crest, and looks around a hundred years old, but despite internet searches I haven't been able to discover any history of it. There were a few interesting features. The registration plate visible in the lower shot is not a UK registration, and the car is fitted for left hand drive, rather than the standard UK right hand drive. Interesting too that it carries two spare wheels, one on either side of the bonnet. On the back is a large trunk. If anyone can help with further information about it, I would be most interested.
This isn't the first vintage Rolls Royce I've seen on a Moorsbus trip this Summer. There was a white one in Kirkbymoorside a few weeks ago - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-07-27 Perhaps we have an affluent collector in the area?.
My rather more modest transport awaited me. The Moorsbus is visible in the far background on the right of the lower shot. Time to continue the days adventure!