Levenside

We are still in Stokesley, but just to the south of the High Street, beside the banks of the River Leven, and wandering along an attractive quiet road known as Levenside.



The first thing that surprised me the first time I found Levenside was the number of bridges and fords over the river. Some are simple stone slabs like the one in the shot here. Two are road bridges, and there is one which is an impressive arched packhorse bridge. There are also three fords over the river, although none of them looked very usable.



Many of the properties along Levenside are peoples homes, and the house in this shot is quite typical of what can be seen. It's a friendly place, with many of the people that we passed exchanging a greeting with us. There are a number of benches beside the river, so it is a good place to sit and enjoy the views.



Sorry for the later than usual post today, I've been on another Moorsbus trip and not been back home very long. The bus route took me through Stokesley again today, and the town centre is being transformed ready for the Stokesley Fair which takes place from 14th to 17th September, Crews were busy errecting fairground rides ready for the Fair. The final day of the fair is also when Stokesley Agricultural Show takes place, so there is a lot happening there over the next week.



Ian