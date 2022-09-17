Kings Head, Stamford

Last weekend Katharine had several days in South Lincolnshire with our daughter Louise and her family. Katharine was there on child care duties while Louise went to London for the Abba Voyage concert, and Louise's husband was at work.



Katharine did have chance to do a little exploring, including a visit to the attractive town of Stamford. Many town centre buildings are built of a rather attractive limestone, as you can see in this shot of the Kings Head pub.



The King's Head Inn was built in the 17th-century or, possibly, earlier. Originally a timber framed building it was encased in coursed rubble stone and, in the early 19th century, was refronted in squared freestone. The roof is stone slate. It is a grade 2 listed building.



In the background on the right can be seen another of Stamford's gems - the Church of St Michael.



Katharine sends you her grateful thanks for all the kind messages that you have sent her. Such messages of support are very helpfull.



Ian