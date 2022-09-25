Back to Our Roots

Back to Our Roots is a new wooden sculpture placed in the grounds of the Moors Centre at Danby, in Eskdale. It was created by Paul Green. The text accompanying it reads:



"This sculpture depicts a human figure merging into the roots of a tree. It is symbolic of our physical and emotional bond to nature, a relationship that is interconnected, a relationship we might need to rediscover.



As time passes it will merge and decay within its surroundings.



This Sculpture was produced as part of the 70th anniversary of the North York Moors National Park"



It has received quite a mixed reception, judging by the comments I heard from other Moorsbus users had to say as the bus brought us back to York yesterday evening.



This weekend was the last weekend of Moorsbus services for 2022. It has been fascinating year, revisiting places we have been before and discovering new. It was an interesting surprise to find this sculpture at Danby yesterday, and several new artworks at Sutton Bank today.



It is always a bit sad when Moorsbus finishes, but we can start thinking over the winter of places we would like to visit in 2023, assuming that the fundraisers can raise enough money for the service to be paid for.



Ian

