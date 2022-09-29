Previous
Cycling Sheep by fishers
Photo 2306

Cycling Sheep

A little bit of fun today, with this cycling sheep that we found in Helmsley at the weekend.

It was outside one of the cottages close to the entrance to the Duncombe Park estate. Duncombe Park played hist to the finish of one of the stages in this year's Tour of Britain cycle race, held a few weeks ago.

The route through Helmsley was along Church Street and Castlegate, with a sharp right hand turn before going along the main driveway into Duncombe Park, gradually uphill to the stage finish.

The cycling sheep would have been directly ahead of the cyclists as they went around the sharp right hand curve, though I would think the cyclists would have been concentrating on the curve and race rather than the strance local wildlife!

Ian
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, he is great fun!
September 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 29th, 2022  
Maria
Great find, very funny
September 29th, 2022  
