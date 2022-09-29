Cycling Sheep

A little bit of fun today, with this cycling sheep that we found in Helmsley at the weekend.



It was outside one of the cottages close to the entrance to the Duncombe Park estate. Duncombe Park played hist to the finish of one of the stages in this year's Tour of Britain cycle race, held a few weeks ago.



The route through Helmsley was along Church Street and Castlegate, with a sharp right hand turn before going along the main driveway into Duncombe Park, gradually uphill to the stage finish.



The cycling sheep would have been directly ahead of the cyclists as they went around the sharp right hand curve, though I would think the cyclists would have been concentrating on the curve and race rather than the strance local wildlife!



Ian