It Rained and it Rained......

Yes, it rained today from about lunchtime, and it has been a very dull afternoon with almost constant rain battering against our front window.



I was playing with the effects of rain running down the window, and this shot was one of the photos that I took. I still can't work out what was outside to give such colour, but I liked the result.



Heavy rain like that today reminds me of walking adventures with Katharine and our daughters when they were young, and the occasions when the weather was far from ideal. In those conditions Lucy used to love reciting this poem that she had learned at school:



It rained and it rained and rained and rained,

The average fall was well maintained,

and when the tracks were simply bogs,

It started raining cats and dogs,

After a drought of half an hour,

We had a most refreshing shower,

And the most curious thing of all,

A gentle rain began to fall,

Next day was also fairly dry

Save for the deluge from the sky

Which wetted the party to the skin,

And after that the rain set in!





Ian

