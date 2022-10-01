Ghosts in the Gardens

One of the more interesting special events in 2021 was called 'Ghosts in the Garden'. when a collection of figures were created in metal mesh and scattered in various places in York's Museum Gardens. As you moved around them they become more or less visible, in a rather ghostly way.



Well, this year it's back again as 'Ghosts in the Gardens' and the figures are not only to be found in the Museum Gardens, but in other green spaces in York city centre. There are a total of 25 figures to find. A list of what they are and which green space they are in is available online, but then you have to find them. Some are easy to see, while others are well hidden. One is hidden in full sight, but you have to look up to see it. The sculptures are on display until 7th November 2022, so there should be opportunities for photos in a variety of conditions. I didn't get chance to get photos in the fog last year, so hopefully I will be able to this year.



I was in the city centre on Thursday so I started my search in the Museum Gardens. This shot of a monk was taken beside the ruins of St Mary's Abbey and was one of the easier figures to find.



I managed to locate 11 of the 14 in the Museum and all 3 of those in the Edible Garden / Artists Garden, so I need another trip to find the rest - but next time I need to take my list with me so that I will at least know what I'm looking for!



Ian