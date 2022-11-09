Previous
Remembrance - Womens Land Army by fishers
Remembrance - Womens Land Army

The Thirsk yarnbombers have been busy again. They have created a display for Remembrance, so Katharine and I had a trip to Thirsk last week.

The first time that we saw the work of the Thirsk yarnbombers was at Remembrance a few years ago, when they created a waterfall of poppies flowing down from the roof of the church. Each year they have changed their display, and this year have included items like this one, with two rather happy looking members of the Womens Land Army. It is only in recent years where the role of women in war has been recognised.

We included a shot of a lumberjills sculpture back in July - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-07-17

We have also included a shot of the Women of Steel sculpture in Sheffield, though at the moment I can't locate when. My own mum was one of the Women of Steel, operating a crane in a steel rolling mill in Rotherham.

The main focus of Remembrance is on service personnel, but it was good to see the roles of so many others who gave up so much during conflicts is being marked in this display in Thirsk.

Ian
Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
Photo Details

