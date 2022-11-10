Previous
Remembrance - Clock Tower, Thirsk by fishers
Photo 2346

Remembrance - Clock Tower, Thirsk

The centrepiece of the current Remembrance yarnbombing display in Thirsk is the decoration of the clock tower in the Market Place. It is an ideal place to decorate, with thousnds of people walking or driving through the Market Place each day, and being reminded of the need for Remembrance.

The traditional Remembrance poppy is red, though it is becomming more common to see other colours. The display here has a scattering of purple poppies, to remember the many animals killed or maimed as a result of conflict.

White poppies can sometimes be seen - there are some on the gate at the entrance to the Friends Meeting House in Thirsk,and are symbols of peace and an end to war.

Although we didn't see any black poppies in Thirsk, they are used to commemorate the role that Black, African and Carribean communities played in the World Wars.

I mentioned yesterday the waterfall of poppies from the church created several years ago in Thirsk. Our shot of this can be found here - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2016-11-11

I also mentioned the Women of Steel sculpture in Sheffield - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2016-08-08

Ian
10th November 2022

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Excellent pov to see this wonderful tribute scene
November 10th, 2022  
