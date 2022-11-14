Previous
Next
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II by fishers
Photo 2350

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II

As part of a renovation of the area around York Minster, the square outside the west end will be known as Queen Elizabeth Square, and one of the Minster stonemasons created this statue of Queen Elizabeth II which is placed in a niche in the Minster looking down over the paved area.

The statue was put in place in August and was due to be unveiled in September to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen. Sadly, before that was done, the Queen died and the unveiling was postponed. Contact was made with the Palace, and King Charles III was invited to York to unveil it.

King Charles III came to York on Wednesday last week and the statue was finally revealed, the first statue of his mother unveiled by him since he became king.

The visit wasn't without a negative side - a solitary protester threw eggs at King Charles III near Micklegate Bar, the ceremonial Royal entrance to the city. He missed his target, but was promptly arrested and taken away by the police. It turns out that he is something of a regular protester - a member of Extinction Rebellion, and an activist in two widely publicised squats in the city.

I was pleased to get the shot of the statue between the two old gas lights, one of the many historical features around the Minster.

My photos were taken three days after the unveiling. I didn't want to be in the massive crowds during the Kings visit.

Ian
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
It’s lovely, I saw what happened on TV - disgraceful behaviour I’d say
November 14th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
What a beautiful statue! I read about the protest. The King was brilliant. He just kept moving as if nothing had happened.
Cannot stand those protestors. All they do is make ordinary people suffer and alienate the general public. They should be targeting Govt not the public.
November 14th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise