Statue of Queen Elizabeth II

As part of a renovation of the area around York Minster, the square outside the west end will be known as Queen Elizabeth Square, and one of the Minster stonemasons created this statue of Queen Elizabeth II which is placed in a niche in the Minster looking down over the paved area.



The statue was put in place in August and was due to be unveiled in September to mark the Platinum Jubilee of the Queen. Sadly, before that was done, the Queen died and the unveiling was postponed. Contact was made with the Palace, and King Charles III was invited to York to unveil it.



King Charles III came to York on Wednesday last week and the statue was finally revealed, the first statue of his mother unveiled by him since he became king.



The visit wasn't without a negative side - a solitary protester threw eggs at King Charles III near Micklegate Bar, the ceremonial Royal entrance to the city. He missed his target, but was promptly arrested and taken away by the police. It turns out that he is something of a regular protester - a member of Extinction Rebellion, and an activist in two widely publicised squats in the city.



I was pleased to get the shot of the statue between the two old gas lights, one of the many historical features around the Minster.



My photos were taken three days after the unveiling. I didn't want to be in the massive crowds during the Kings visit.



