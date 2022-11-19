Historical Heavyweight

It's not only historical steam locomotives that bring charter trains to York. Here we have a look of a historic diesel locomotive, seen in almost the same position as the steam shots posted over the last two days, and on it's way to Newcastle.



200 locomotives of this design were built between 1958 and 1962. This example was one of the later ones built. Some of these locomotives were based at a maintenance depot in York when they were in service. One of these locomotives had an unfortunate history, having hauled the train involved in the infamous 'Great Train Robbery', when robbers brought the train to a halt by tampering with signals. The driver was seriously hurt after being beaten over the head. The robbers escaped with £2.6 million.



The last of these locomotives was taken out of service in early 1985. Their last work was on a service from Birmingham to York. Several have been preserved, including one at the National Railway Museum in York.



This is the first time for many years that I have seen one of these locomotives at work - the National Railway Museum example is not in working order.



These locomotives had a 2000hp diesel engine installed, and weighed 135 tonnes. A modern equivalent designed for passenger and freight use has a 3800hp diesel engine and weighs only 85 tonnes - and produces much lower emissions.



Ian