Fading Oak Leaves

I went into York railway station at lunchtime to get photos of a visiting steam locomotive. I walked into town because I knew the buses would be very busy. What I didn't anticipate was how busy the buses would be around 2pm to get me home, so I decided to walk, passing through the Homestead Park and then along an attractive tree lined path beside Shipton Road



So, more photo opportunities than I had expected. This shot was taken on the tree lined path and shows a small cluster of oak leaves, now fading quite a lot. More trees are now looking quite bare, but there are still a few trees with colour.



We have been very fortunate with the colourful autumn that we have had this year, but I'm not ready to part with it yet, so I will be keeping my eyes open for the remaining autumn colours!



Ian