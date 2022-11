Fuchsia

Still a few flowers around in the Homestead Park, York. This is a fuchsia, on a bush close to the pond, and the shot was taken last week.



Fuchsia plants bring back memories of holidays in the Isle of Man when our girls were young, and particularly a walk in the south of the island where fuchsia bushes had grown on either side of a track, and reached up and over to form a beautiful flowery arch.



Ian