A Great Western 'Castle'

I'm pleased that some of you like steam locomotives at work. That gives me chance to post this second shot of steam taken in the last week. This was Tuesday lunch time, and Great Western designed 'Clun Castle' is approaching platform 10 at York railway station, emerging from the fog which covered much of the Vale of York on that day.



Tuesday was a day that many train drivers were on strike, so I had some doubts this train would run, but fortunately it did.



Clun Castle might have been designed by the Great Western Railway, but building wasn't completed until after the railways were nationalised. It had a relatively short working life, from 1950 to the mid 1960s, when it was surplus to requirements and sold. Fortunately it was preserved, and has had a far longer life as a historical relic than it did working for British Railways.



It is now based at a working museum at Tyseley, south of Birmingham, from where this train travelled on Tuesday. It seems to have become an annual tradition for this or another locomotive of the same type to make a visit to York.



Ian