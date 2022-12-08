Cod Beck, Thirsk

Katharine and I had an enjoyable bus trip to Thirsk yesterday. The yarnbombers of Thirsk have been busy again with their Christmas display - more of that in a few days. We took the opportunity to see a few other features of interest as well.



This shot shows Cod Beck, looking north from New Bridge. Cod Beck is a river with a catchment area of 209 km2 (81 sq mi). The river extends for 20 miles (32 km) from above Cod Beck Reservoir at Osmotherley on the edge of the North York Moors through Thirsk and on to join the River Swale at Topcliffe. The name Cod Beck is a derivative of Cold Beck - the stream runs deep between banks, so is always fairly cool.



There are still some autumn colour in the trees, although many are now bare. On warmer days we have often enjoyed a walk beside Cod Beck, south of Thirsk, and views from that walk have featured previously in our project.



Ian



