Victorian Milepost in Thirsk

Routes, directions and distances have been indicated in a variety of ways along the roads of Britain. This example is a cast iron milepost created in the mid 1900s and placed beside the main road just to the east of Thirsk town centre.



This is slightly unusual in having pictures on two of the faces. On the left, below Easingwold 12 miles is an image of a cow and calf, while on the right is a bird with outstretched wings below Thirsk. Lower down is a man holding a mug and staff (perhaps symbolic of the hospitality available in Thirsk).



The milepost was manufactured locally at

Norby foundry. It is now a grade II listed structure.



Ian