Berries in the Snow

Another shot from Lucy, and it gives a glimpse of the snow that arrived in London yesterday morning.



Tradition says that when there are plentiful berries on trees and plants during summer and autumn, it is natures way of providing a good supply of food for animals and birds in a harsh winter.



Well, we certainly had abundant fruit crops this year, and now for the last few days temperatures have dropped well below normal for the time of year, with harsh frosts. Now snow has arrived in various parts of the country, though in York we have escaped the snow, and are sticking with the frost. The forecast is that tonight the temperature will drop to around -7C.



I don't know if this will turn out to be the start of a harsh winter, or if this is a temporary interlude. Only time will tell, but I am hoping that the tradition about abundant fruit being followed by a harsh winter proves to be incorrect!



Ian