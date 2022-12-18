Christmas Tree Festival

Katharine and I haven't been into York Minster for quite a long time, but a Christmas tree festival caught our attention so we went for a look. Walking through the entrance to the Minster never ceases to impress. The massive but graceful nave is stunning.



Our objective was the Christmas tree festival, and most of the trees were on display in the Chapter House, and the corridor leading to it. Here we feature five trees arranged around the wall of the Chapter House. Each tree is decorated by local businesses, schools and charities.



The organisations have taking inspiration from a range of topics including seasonal stories, nature and festive traditions, and featuring diverse decorations from handcrafted items, to mythical creatures and Yorkshire inspired decorations.



In total there were around 40 trees on display, and great ingenuity had been shown in their decoration. The work of various schools was particularly impressive.



This was the first Christmas tree festival held in the Minster. The first festival, last year, was held in a large marquee on a green by the site of the Minster Song School, but was far too crowded for us to go into at a time of high Covid-19 cases. The Minster interior has far more space and is a much less crowded environment. I'm sure if there is another one next year in the Minster, we will hope to go again.



Ian