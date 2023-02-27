Daffodil

For me, the daffodil is the most memorable indicator of Spring. It might not be Spring yet, but the daffodils are here.



There are two strong memories that I have of daffodils. First, my mum used to love visiting York towards the end of March. She used to love the view of the city walls immediately outside the railway station, when the banks below the walls would be a carpet of daffodils.



The second memory is a Moorsbus trip into Farndale at the beginning of April when there would be carpets of wild daffodils along the banks of the River Dove, and there was a walk close to the river between Low Mill and Church Houses, with a stop just before Church Houses at the 'Daffy Cafe' for a bacon sandwich. The wild daffodils are rather smaller than the cultivated ones, and appear a couple of weeks after the cultivated ones.



This shot was taken at the Homestead Park a few days ago and was one of the first daffodils to be fully open there. Once again it is rather earlier than normal - at least two if not three weeks earlier than usual.



Ian