Viburnum by fishers
Viburnum is a genus of about 150–175 species of flowering plants in the moschatel family Adoxaceae. Its current classification is based on molecular phylogeny. It was previously included in the honeysuckle family Caprifoliaceae.

The member species are shrubs or (in a few cases) small trees native throughout the temperate Northern Hemisphere, with a few species extending into tropical montane regions in South America and southeast Asia. In Africa, the genus is confined to the Atlas Mountains.

I have no idea which specific species this rather delicate pink flower cluster belongs to. It is another of the many attractive flowers that can currently be seen in the Homestead Park, York.

Ian
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

