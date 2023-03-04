Old Railway Station

Having shown you the access into the old railway station in York over the last two days, I thought it time to show you the old station buildings. This shows the south-eastern side of the buildings, what would have originally been the main entrance to the platforms. The shot was taken this afternoon on what has been a rather dull grey day.



The station consisted of two parallel buildings, with the platforms between the buildings. This was the largest of the two buildings. This station was designed by George Townsend Andrews and opened in 1841. The land was previously occupied by a Hospital for Poor Women, which was relocated.



More recently, around 10-12 years ago, the area was redeveloped. The two buildings were refurbished, with the block not seen here being extended to make it the same length as this one. The area between was filled with a huge atrium and the whole area filled with offices. Parts of the atrium are just visible above the roof on the left of this shot.



The offices created here are occupied by the staff of York City Council, though more recently with staff numbers being cut, some office space has been sublet to other organisations.



I think this a very successful redevelopment. I went on a tour of the buildings in 2013. Many old railway features have been preserved, while at the same time giving workers based here a modern and comfortable office environment.



Ian