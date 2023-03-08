Pelargonium

At the end of January, Katharine and I had a rather hectic weekend during York Residents Festival, but several places that might take part are closed at that time of year. One of those is Goddards, a large attractive Arts and Crafts style property, built for and formerly owned by Noel and Kathleen Terry of the famed chocolate manufacturing family Terry's.



It is today a National Trust property, and last weekend the gardens were open to York residents. Sadly the National Trust no longer open the house due to a lack of volunteers, but the garden is well worth exploring.



This Pelargonium with its rich deep colouring caught my eye. It was one of a number of flower species beginning their annual flower displays.



Ian