Towards the Rockery

The gardens at Goddards are divided into a number of compartments, each compartment having a different theme. The lowest part of the garden is home to a pond and rockery with an artificial waterfall (but without water on this occasion).



There are several meandering paths in this area, and this one leads towards an artificial rock outcrop, with a rustic bridge over a narrow part of the pond in front of it.



The rockery consists of limestone blocks, taken from limestone pavements in the Yorkshire Dales, judging by their erroded patterns in the rocks. At one time garden features made of such limestone rocks were quite popular, but sadly that destroyed the limestone pavements, and is now very much frowned on.



Limestone pavements are a relatively rare landscape feature, created during the ice age, when ice sheets stripped the soils from limestone surfaces, leaving the bare surface subject to erosion by rain water, and creating patterns of worn rocks.



This part of the gardens is a lovely place to sit and relax. I presume it is probably very popular when there are horse races on the Knavesmire - literally just over the fence from this part of the gardens!



