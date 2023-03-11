Mystery Sculptures

Two more of the suculptures recently returned to the gardens of Goddards, the former home of Noel and Kathleen Terry of the famed chocolate manufacturing family of Terry's.



These two are something of a mystery, since National Trust staff have not yet managed to identify what creatures they represent, with their upright pose and tounges sticking out. My thought is that they might be stylised lions, with the one on the right having the suggestion of a mane. The origins of the sculptures is something of a mystery as well, with no information about who originally created them.



The statues add an extra element of interest to the gardens, although being made of limestone they will be quite vulnerable to erosion being displayed in the gardens like this. National Trust does usually cover garden sculptures over the Winter to help protect them.



Ian