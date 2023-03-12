Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2467
Hamsters
My grandaughter Evelyn (age 11) took the two photos in this collage. The lower shot shows her real life pet hamster, while the upper shot shows a felted hamster that she made.
I was most impressed by both her felting and her photography, so here they are for you to enjoy!
Ian
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
2467
photos
98
followers
40
following
675% complete
View this month »
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hamster
,
felting
Junan Heath
ace
So cute!
March 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close