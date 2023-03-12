Previous
Next
Hamsters by fishers
Photo 2467

Hamsters

My grandaughter Evelyn (age 11) took the two photos in this collage. The lower shot shows her real life pet hamster, while the upper shot shows a felted hamster that she made.

I was most impressed by both her felting and her photography, so here they are for you to enjoy!

Ian
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
675% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
So cute!
March 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise