Camellia by fishers
Photo 2468

Camellia

Part of the boundary of the Homestead Park in York is marked by tall camellia bushes. At the moment there is just this one flower in bloom. Plenty of buds but just the one fully formed flower. Who could resist taking a photo?

Ian
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
676% complete

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour!
March 13th, 2023  
