Photo 2471
Path through the Park
Parts of the Homestead Park in York are being redesigned, and the area beside this path is one of those areas.
Formerly rather enclosed, with quite a few large shrubs, you can see that it is now much more open.
I'm not sure why this is being done, but perhaps it could be to improve security. The area round the pond was made much more open a year ago.
Whatever the reason, it will be interesting to see the results of the change when new planting is completed.
Ian
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365.
2471
photos
97
followers
40
following
676% complete
Taken
10th March 2023 2:36pm
Tags
york
,
path
,
homestead park
