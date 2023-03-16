Path through the Park

Parts of the Homestead Park in York are being redesigned, and the area beside this path is one of those areas.



Formerly rather enclosed, with quite a few large shrubs, you can see that it is now much more open.



I'm not sure why this is being done, but perhaps it could be to improve security. The area round the pond was made much more open a year ago.



Whatever the reason, it will be interesting to see the results of the change when new planting is completed.



Ian