York City Walls

The city walls of York form a circuit of around 2.6 miles (3.4 km), and they make an enjoyable walk.



This shot was taken to the north-east of Bootham Bar, looking towards the bar. There are almost 2000 years of history here. The original wall was built by the Romans whem they founded Eboracum in AD70. Over some 300 years the defences were developed and expanded, until eventually the Romans abandoned Britain, around 400AD.



Later settlers continued to make use of and developed the walls. First the Saxons, followed by the Vikings, and later the Normans in Medieval times. On this section of the walls, all four groups followed the same line, but in other parts of the city Medieval walls enclosed a much larger area than the original Roman walls did.



Although the walls here are mainly medieval, they have been much modified since then. The walkway now is much wider than it would have been, and this was the work of the Victorians. There was great debate at that time about the future of the walls, with a strong view that they should be demolished. Fortunately that didn't happen, but they were improved to make public access easier.



More recently the metal fence (on the left in this shot) has been added, as health and safety have grown in importance.



The walls probably have more people walking along them now than at any previous time in history, with hundreds of people walking on here each day (unless they are closed, for example when they are icy). The views in places are quite spectacular. This section of the walls, for example, has super views of the Minster.



