St John's College, York

It is now known as York St John's University, but to me it will always be a college. I spent three years there from 1970 when it's sole purpose was to train teachers. I didn't become a teacher, but that is another story.



This view of the college is taken from the city walls. It is a view that wouldn't have been possible a few years ago since there was a row of massive trees blocking the view.



The earliest college buildings date back to around 1841. At that time the college was sponsored by the Church of England, and it still maintains strong links with the church. There are buildings of many periods since then on the site as well, including new student accommodation built within the last few years.



Originally all students were male, with a female college situated nearby, further along Lord Mayors Walk. That was far too close, so the female college was moved to Ripon!



Eventually St John's College would admit female students, but not until 1962!



The two colleges merged, in 1974, and later the Ripon campus was closed and all students were trained at York.



This will be the last photo that I post for a few days, since I'm going to visit our younger daughter. Katharine will be posting pictures for you to enjoy until I get back.



Ian